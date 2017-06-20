Summer Davos in Dalian

The 2017 Summer Davos
to be held in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, from Tuesday to Thursday will host more than 2,000 participants from more than 80 countries and regions, the World Economic Forum said on Tuesday.
The meeting is held annually in China, alternating between Dalian and North China's Tianjin Municipality.
This year's meeting will revolve around how technology and policy innovations can be tapped to enable an acceleration of the transition toward more inclusive economic growth that puts a high priority on meaningful job creation and sustainable development.
Key corporate personalities at the meeting include Didi Chuxing President Liu Qing and Shu Yinbiao, chairman of State Grid Corp of China.