Xi urges efforts to boost integrated military and civilian development

Chinese President Xi Jinping
Tuesday underscored centralized and unified leadership to boost integrated military and civilian development.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the first plenary meeting of the central commission for integrated military and civilian development, which he heads.
Upgraded as a national strategy, integrated military and civilian development is a major achievement of China's long-term coordinated development of economic and national defense construction, Xi said.
It is also a major decision concerning national development and overall security, and a major measure to deal with complicated security threats and gain national strategic advantages, Xi said. Li Keqiang
, Liu Yunshan
and Zhang Gaoli
, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the commission, also attended the meeting.
Working rules and recent tasks of the commission as well as a guideline on setting up local leading and working organs for integrated military and civilian development, were adopted at the meeting.