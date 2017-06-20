East Hope to invest $300m on Indian factories

Shanghai-based East Hope Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian infrastructure giant Adana Group on Tuesday to set up manufacturing units in India, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai announced.



East Hope Group will invest about $300 million in building the manufacturing units at the Mundari Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the state of Gujarat to produce solar power generation equipment, chemicals, aluminum and animal feed, the announcement said.



The company will also use its engineering and industrial integration chain to recycle in a bid to cut costs at the Mundari SEZ, the statement added.



East Hope is one of the largest private companies in China. It is one of the top 10 aluminum producers in the world.



Adani Group is an Indian conglomerate with operations in resources, logistics, energy and agriculture. It is also the largest port developer and operator in India, according to the statement.





