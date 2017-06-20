Tesla nears deal for Chinese plant

Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and to gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



An agreement with Shanghai would allow Tesla to build its facilities in the Lingang development zone and could come as soon as this week, the report said.



The electric carmaker, whose revenue from China tripled to more than $1 billion last year, would need to set up a joint venture with at least one local partner under existing rules, Bloomberg reported.



Tesla was not available for comment.



In March, Tencent Holdings, China's biggest Internet company, bought a 5 percent stake in Tesla for $1.8 billion.

