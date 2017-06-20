Developer Hailan ‘can’t reach chairman’

Chinese property developer Hailan Holdings said that it has been unable to make contact with its chairman Yeung Man since last Friday but the company's operations are "normal and stable."



It has appointed Chief Executive Zhou Li to act as chairman until further notice, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.



Hailan is based in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province. It listed last July.



Hailan shares have climbed 4.8 percent so far this year, lagging a 17.8 percent jump in the benchmark index .



There were no bids for the stock in early Tuesday trade. It closed at HK$4.35 ($0.56) on Monday.





