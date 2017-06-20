Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/20 22:38:39
600

Orders for China's new passenger jet, the C919 developed by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, as of Tuesday, media reports said.

54.5t yuan

Transactions in China's foreign exchange market in May, down 14.7 percent year-on-year.

327,200

New investors in Chinese financial markets from June 12-17, up 11 percent from the week before.

80%

Forecast capacity utilization of China's steel industry, which has a serious overcapacity issue, in 2020.

649.2b yuan

New road investment in China from Jan-May, up 32.7 percent year-on-year.

