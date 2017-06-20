China repeats stand ahead of DSD

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/20 22:58:40

China on Tuesday reaffirmed its position on issues involving the South China Sea and Korean Peninsula while expressing willingness to work with the US to push for positive results, ahead of the first Sino-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue (DSD) on Wednesday.The first round of the DSD will be held in Washington, DC based on a consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in April, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi , US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis will co-chair the dialogue. North Korea 's missile and nuclear threats, as well as terrorism and issues related to the South China Sea are expected to be among those to be discussed at the dialogue, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.The US has been pressing China to take more action to curb the North Korea on its nuclear tests, with the most recent coming from Tillerson, who said that the US wants China to do more and that the US might consider imposing sanctions on Chinese companies which trade with North Korea if China refuses to cut basic supplies, like oil.China called on relevant parties to assume their due responsibility, move toward the same goal and properly handle and address peninsula nuclear issues. And China is willing to work with the US to achieve that goal, Geng said.Sino-US relations are also challenged by confrontations in the South China Sea. In May, China's missile frigates Lizhou and Liuzhou drove away the USS Dewey guided missile destroyer.Geng added that the South China Sea situation is stabilizing thanks to the efforts of China and ASEAN countries, and the dispute is being resolved through diplomatic channels and other peaceful means.Geng said China and the US are victims of terrorism, and cooperation between the two sides in the fight against terrorism should be strengthened based on mutual respect.General Fang Fenghui, a member of China's Central Military Commission, will also participate in the dialogue. The two sides will exchange views on China-US relations and other issues of common concern.