Israel starts work on new settlement amid US push

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of work Tuesday on a new settlement in the occupied West Bank as US envoys prepared to discuss a new peace push.



"Today, the work on the ground has begun, as I promised, to establish a new settlement for the Amona settlers," Netanyahu tweeted over a picture of a small bulldozer.



The Amichai settlement, in the northern West Bank, is earmarked for some 40 families evicted from the wildcat outpost of Amona in February under a high court order which ruled their homes had been built illegally on private Palestinian land.



It is the first new Jewish settlement in the West Bank in some 25 years. The extensive construction in the meantime has focused on expanding existing settlements.



"After dozens of years, I have the privilege to be the prime minister building a new settlement in Judaea and Samaria," Netanyahu tweeted, using the Hebrew biblical term for the West Bank.



His announcement comes a day after Trump's special representative Jason Greenblatt arrived for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials on re-launching peace talks that collapsed in 2014.



Greenblatt is to be joined by Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday.



Together they will "spearhead the peace effort" the US administration believes is possible, a White House official said.





