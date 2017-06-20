Iran protests Tillerson’s comments

Iran has called in the Swiss charge d'affaires, who looks after US interests, to protest against comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson backing "peaceful transition" in the Islamic republic.
The administration of President Donald Trump
has taken an increasingly hawkish position towards Iran since taking office in January but Tillerson's testimony to a Congressional committee last week appeared to be the first expression of support for a change of government.
"The Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry to be handed a strong protest from the Islamic Republic of Iran against the comments by the US secretary of state, which were contrary to international law and the UN charter," ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi told media.