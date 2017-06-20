Photo exhibition held in Jakarta to mark 20 years of Hong Kong's return to China

A photo exhibition was held here Tuesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.
Organized by Chinese embassy in Indonesia, the exhibition displayed nearly 40 big photos unfolding Hong Kong's great achievements in politics, economy, social affairs and culture in the past 20 years.
More than 100 people attended the opening ceremony, including Indonesian officials, experts and journalists.
Sun Weide, Charge d'Affaires and Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, said that over the past two decades, the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law have delivered continuous progress in Hong Kong's democratic politics and helped maintain Hong Kong's stability and prosperity.
Sun said Hong Kong has further consolidated its status as an international hub for shipping, finance and trade.
"I believe today's exhibition will give you a clear impression of the significant development of Hong Kong over the past two decades and its unique charm as the 'Pear Of the Orient'," he added.
Also speaking at the ceremony, Do Pang Wai-yee, head of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta said over the past 20 years, cooperation between the Mainland and Hong Kong had become increasingly close.
She said Hong Kong will continue to fully support the Belt and Road
Initiative, leverage "one country, two systems" and other advantages to give full play to Hong Kong's role as a "super-connector" between the Chinese mainland and Indonesia as well as ASEAN
.