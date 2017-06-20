Sassuolo’s new coach

Former Perugia coach Cristian Bucchi was named as the new boss of Serie A side Sassuolo on Tuesday, after Eusebio di Francesco left to take over at Roma last week.



Former Napoli forward Bucchi led Perugia to a fourth-placed finish in the Italian second tier last season, but they lost in the playoff semi­finals to Benevento, who went on to win promotion to the top flight.



The 40-year-old was also in charge at Pescara in Serie A for 11 matches in 2013, although they drew one game and lost 10 with him at the helm on the way to relegation.



Sassuolo finished 12th last term.

