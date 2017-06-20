Sassuolo’s new coach

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/6/20 23:23:39
Former Perugia coach Cristian Bucchi was named as the new boss of Serie A side Sassuolo on Tuesday, after Eusebio di Francesco left to take over at Roma last week.
Former Napoli forward Bucchi led Perugia to a fourth-placed finish in the Italian second tier last season, but they lost in the playoff semifinals to Benevento, who went on to win promotion to the top flight.
The 40-year-old was also in charge at Pescara in Serie A for 11 matches in 2013, although they drew one game and lost 10 with him at the helm on the way to relegation.
Sassuolo finished 12th last term.