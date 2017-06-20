NZ Open’s co-organizer

The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said Tuesday.



Prize money will count toward the Asian Tour's Order of Merit and 30 Tour members will be included at the event, which will be played from March 1 to 4 next year at The Hills and the Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.



The tournament had been co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the US PGA Tour's secondary Nationwide Tour in the past, but has been solely sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia since 2011.





