Chinese premier encourages US businesses to contribute to bilateral trade

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) meets with a group of U.S. business leaders and former U.S. officials, who are here for the ninth dialogue with their Chinese counterparts, in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Tuesday welcomed the U.S. business community to share investment opportunities in China and encouraged them to contribute to bilateral economic and trade cooperation.Li said China welcomed foreign companies to continue investment in the country and grasp opportunities in the fast growing service industry and transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry, to promote balanced development of economic and trade cooperation and reciprocity.He made the remarks while meeting with a group of U.S. business leaders and former U.S. officials, who are in Beijing for the ninth dialogue with their Chinese counterparts scheduled Tuesday to Wednesday.Li said China supported free trade and fair trade, and encouraged two-way openness and fair competition of the market. He pledged to enlarge market access and improve the business environment."The Chinese side is willing to strengthen communication with the U.S. business community, jointly send positive signals for the bilateral trade cooperation, and give stable and positive prospects for the market," the premier said.Calling trade cooperation an important cornerstone for bilateral relations, Li said the two countries shared more common interests than differences. "Bilateral relations will keep moving forward so long as the two sides improve cooperation in a principle of equality and mutual respect, and settle differences via dialogue and consultation."The U.S. delegates, headed by Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips Ryan Lance, include former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez, former U.S. Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky and a group of senior business executives.The delegation spoke positively of China's market prospects, and voiced willingness to contribute to enhancing understanding and solving differences, to promote two-way equal openness and create more growth opportunities.