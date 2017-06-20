Liu named CTTA deputy

Grand Slam champion-turned coach Liu Guoliang was named a vice president of the ­Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) on Tuesday.



The CTTA also announced that Liu will no longer be the "chief coach" of the Chinese table tennis team.



According to a reform plan unveiled Tuesday, the CTTA abolished the positions of "chief coach" and "head coaches" in the Chinese team, and will instead set up two coaching teams for men's and women's players.



Liu, named head coach of the Chinese men's team in 2003, was promoted to chief coach in 2013 while also taking the helm of the men's team. He handed the men's team to Qin Zhijian in April 2017 while remaining as chief coach till Tuesday.

