Aussie stuns Raonic

Milos Raonic's Wimbledon preparations suffered a major setback on Tuesday as the world No.6 crashed to a shock Queen's Club first-round defeat against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who needed a wild card from organizers to make the main draw after his ranking plunged to No.698 following an abdominal strain that sidelined him for 18 weeks.



Raonic came agonizingly close to a golden summer on grass last year when he reached the Queen's and Wimbledon finals. But the Canadian's hopes of warming up for Wimbledon with another strong showing were wrecked by ­Kokkinakis' stunning 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/8) triumph.





