Aussie stuns Raonic

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/6/20 23:33:39
Milos Raonic's Wimbledon preparations suffered a major setback on Tuesday as the world No.6 crashed to a shock Queen's Club first-round defeat against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who needed a wild card from organizers to make the main draw after his ranking plunged to No.698 following an abdominal strain that sidelined him for 18 weeks.
Raonic came agonizingly close to a golden summer on grass last year when he reached the Queen's and Wimbledon finals. But the Canadian's hopes of warming up for Wimbledon with another strong showing were wrecked by Kokkinakis' stunning 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/8) triumph.