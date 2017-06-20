China’s F1 future up in the air as Shanghai given provisional status

Can the future of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix really be in doubt?
When the F1 calendar for 2018 was released this week, two races were marked as provisional - Singapore's unique street race held under the floodlights and the Chinese Grand Prix, held annually in Shanghai since 2004.
South Korea sets a worrying precedent: When the Korean Grand Prix, after just four years in the F1 circus, was marked provisional for 2014, it was promptly axed a few months later.
And with the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang also falling by the wayside for next year, the future for racing in Asia is looking far from certain.
That might create even more reasons why the Chinese Grand Prix must continue, as well as other rumors circulating this week that a Chinese-backed team will join the paddock from next season.
Bernie Ecclestone has gone, which means that the new team in charge of F1 might at least take a reasonable position in renewal negotiations instead of Ecclestone's extreme demands.
F1 bosses are known to want to preside over a global sport, but while the core of the season centers around a run of 10 races from May to September - nine of which are in Europe - if Singapore and China are to go the
way of Malaysia and South Korea, the only Asian races remaining would be in Bahrain, Azerbaijan and Abu Dhabi.
With China now by far the world's largest car market, it seems extraordinary that there should be any debate over the country's place on the F1 calendar.
But in practical terms, someone has to come up with the money.
National broadcaster CCTV ended its coverage of the race several years ago amid reports of falling viewing figures and dwindling crowds.
And with the news earlier this month that LeSports ended its online coverage of the races in the middle of the
season after running out of money, Chinese fans are left with no way to watch the races - a huge drawback for organizers looking to strike a deal
without a fixed outlet for sponsorship and promotion.
It's still early days in the negotiating process, though reports say a decision might not be finalized until December.
But just days after the Jackie Chan DC Racing made history in becoming the first Chinese team to notch a win at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race, it would be a crying shame if China's flagship racing event was to disappear.Mark Dreyer is the editor of China Sports Insider. A former reporter at Sky Sports and Fox Sports, he regularly comments on China's sports industry in the global media. dreyermark@gmail.com