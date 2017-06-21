US imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

The US on Tuesday imposed additional sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, blacklisting 38 individuals and entities, the US Treasury Department said.



The targeted individuals and entities include an entity that has engaged in the evasion of existing sanctions, two Russian government officials and two individuals acting for or on behalf of a government official, the Treasury Department said in a statement.



The blacklist also includes two entities that are owned or controlled by an individual previously designated, and 11 individuals and entities that operate in the Crimea region.



As a result of the move, any property or interest of the designated persons in the US will be blocked and transactions by Americans involving these persons are generally prohibited.



"These designations will maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



"This administration is committed to a diplomatic process that guarantees Ukrainian sovereignty, and there should be no sanctions relief until Russia meets its obligations under the Minsk agreements," he said.



The move by the Trump administration came days after US Senate passed new sanctions on Russia, a strong congressional response to alleged Russian meddling of the 2016 US presidential election.



The new Russia sanctions bill also requires the White House to get a congressional review if it attempts to relax, suspend or terminate Russia sanctions.



US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called on lawmakers to grant "flexibility" to the White House in dealing with Russia.



He urged the Congress "to ensure any legislation allows the president to have the flexibility to adjust sanctions to meet the needs of what is always an evolving diplomatic situation."



On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said new US sanctions against Russia, if implemented, will harm bilateral relations between the two countries.



"This will not lead to a deadlock and a collapse ... but will certainly complicate Russia-US relations. I think this is harmful," Putin was quoted by Russian news agency Tass as saying.

