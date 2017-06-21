Russia, Uganda sign agreement on use of atomic energy

Uganda and Russia have signed a framework agreement on the use of atomic energy in the east African country.



A statement from the ministry of energy issued here on Tuesday said the agreement was signed between Uganda government and the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation.



The statement said this is the first step towards bilateral cooperation in area of peaceful uses of atomic energy by both countries.



"The document establishes a framework for cooperation with a focus on development of nuclear power infrastructure in Uganda and the uses of radioisotopes and radiation technologies, applications in industry, medicine, agriculture and other areas," the statement said.



The agreement will also include education and training, establishment of nuclear research centers, and nuclear energy among others.



The two countries also established a joint working group which will define the scope of work for implementation of the initiatives.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing IX International Forum ATOMEXPO-2017 in Russia.

