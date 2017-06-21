Four missing in Greenland flooding presumed dead: police

Four people who have been missing in a flooding in Greenland on Saturday are presumed to have died, local media reported Tuesday.



The four victims include three adults and a child, all from the Nuugatsiaq village on the western coast of Greenland where 11 buildings were swept away, Danish news agency Ritzau cited police sources in Nuuk, the capital and largest city of Greenland, as reporting.



A total of 11 people were injured in the flooding, including two severely.



The flooding occurred Saturday evening local time. It was initially estimated to be triggered by an earthquake, but experts later said it might be caused by a landslide from a mountain.



The Greenlandic authorities have warned of the risk of a further landslide and local residents who were affected have been evacuated.



Eleven police officers from Denmark were flown to Greenland by a Hercules aircraft on Sunday night to join in the rescue operation.

