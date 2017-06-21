Champs Elysees car attacker pledges allegiance to IS, stores arms: report

A man who rammed a car into a police van in Paris on Monday pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) and stored weapons at his home to commit attack, a local radio reported on Tuesday.



Identified as Adam Djaziri, the 31-year-old man sworn he was a follower of the IS in a letter to his brother-in-law where he claimed to have played a "double game" in making a cache of arms following his sport shooting activity to pass to act, state-run Franceinfo radio reported.



In a raid to the assailant's home in Essonne, south Paris, police discovered that he had stored weapons, it added, citing a source close to the investigation.



On Monday afternoon, a vehicle crashed into police van in the Champs Elysees avenue near the presidential Palace before it had caught fire.



The man, who died in the attack, was also carrying in his car an assault rifle, two pistols, ammunition and two gas cylinders, according to local media.



He was on intelligences services watch list on links with radical Islamist movement.

