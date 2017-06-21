Portuguese official says cannot confirm plane crash

Portugal's National Civil Protection Authority (ANPC) said on Tuesday that they cannot confirm the earlier report that a Canadair plane from Spain crashed in Louriceira, Pedrogao Grande.



A spokesman with ANPC told reporters that they could not confirm the crash of the plane, even though a helicopter was on its way to the site where the plane is thought to be crashed.



Earlier, the Office of Prevention and Investigation of Accidents with Aircraft and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF) said that it was informed of the fall of the aircraft in the area of Pedrogao Grande, some 150 kilometers northeast of Lisbon, adding that a team will go to the site in conjunction with ANPC, to carry out investigation.



Earlier reports said that the crashed plane battling the fire is neither of the two Canadair planes hired by Portugal.

