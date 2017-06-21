17 terrorist attacks prevented in Kyrgyzstan in 2016

Kyrgyzstan successfully foiled 17 terrorist attacks in 2016, Secretary of the Kyrgyz Security Council Temir Zhumakadyrov said on Tuesday.



Speaking at the anti-terrorist forum of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in Bishkek, he said the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan had managed to prevent such terrorist attacks.



He recalled that since the beginning of 2017 several people were detained, who were planning to commit terrorist attacks in the country, and a large number of weapons and improvised explosive devices were seized.



Zhumakadyrov expressed confidence that the joint work of EEU countries within the framework of this forum will give a new impetus to the dialogue on countering terrorism.



"Kyrgyzstan is an active participant in the process of global discussions and actions to prevent and counter extremism. This work is a priority for us," he said.

