Two Chinese workers die of accident in Kyrgyzstan

Two Chinese citizens working in a mining company in Kyrgyzstan died from an accident, a mining official said on Tuesday.



Eldar Tazhibaev, chairman of the mining union of Kyrgyzstan, told Xinhua the two Chinese were drillers of the mining company and killed after falling from 30-meters height in the vertical trunk Tuesday morning at Taldybulak Levoberezhny field of Altynken LLC.



"Currently, investigative measures are being carried out," he said.



Taldybulak Levoberezhny gold mine is jointly developed by the state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn company OJSC and Chinese Superb Pacific Limited, a subsidiary of Zijin Mining, the largest mining group of China.

