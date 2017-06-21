China, Cuba vow to strengthen parliamentary exchanges

China and Cuba Tuesday pledged to deepen parliamentary exchanges to serve the development of bilateral relations.
The pledge came after talks between top Chinese legislator Zhang Dejiang
and Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power.
"Since China and Cuba forged diplomatic ties 57 years ago, bilateral relations have withstood the test of an ever-changing international situation, and bilateral friendship has been continuously consolidated and developed," Zhang said. "China has always given Cuba an especially important position in its overall diplomacy."
Zhang said that China would work with Cuba to steadfastly deepen their friendship, treat each other with sincerity, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation and forge partnership in reform and development.
China firmly supports Cuba's pursuit of the socialist path, he added.
He said China's National People's Congress (NPC) attached great importance to developing friendly relations with Cuba's National Assembly.
Zhang, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, called on the two sides to enhance multi-level exchanges, implement the consensus reached by both leaders and boost friendship between the two parties, the two peoples and the two nations.
He suggested that the two sides strengthen political mutual support and trust, reinforce experience-sharing on state governance, facilitate pragmatic cooperation and deepen people-to-people exchanges.
Lazo underscored the strategic significance of Cuba-China ties, saying Cuba hoped to learn from China its successful experience in deepening reform, developing its economy and attracting foreign investment.
"Cuba's National Assembly is willing to enhance contacts with the NPC to advance bilateral cooperation," he said.
China's top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng
also met with Lazo on Tuesday, calling on both sides to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state and boost cooperation in various areas.
Yu said the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference was willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba to contribute to bilateral relations.