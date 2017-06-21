Mainland-HK arrangement on marriage develops "one country, two systems"

An arrangement on marriage and family law signed Tuesday between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong develops the theory and practice of "one country, two systems," according to an official with the Supreme People's Court (SPC).



The arrangement is conducive to safeguarding judicial adjudication and guaranteeing the interests of people from both sides.



Before the arrangement was agreed by the SPC and the HKSAR justice department, problems of reciprocal recognition in cross-border marriages and families often occurred.



If a Hong Kong husband refused to obey a mainland court verdict to pay money or child support to his mainland wife, she could not apply to Hong Kong courts to challenge.



With the number of cross-border matrimonial and family disputes increasing, the arrangement was needed to create mutual recognition on both sides of the border.



Due to differences in marriage laws and customs of the two sides, the consultation of the arrangement was initially suspended, the official said.



After four rounds of consultations, lawmakers finally reached consensus on the text of the arrangement, which promoted common values such as preventing domestic violence and protecting children, the official said.



"The signing of the arrangement will further promote mutual judicial trust, and lay a solid foundation for expanding exchanges and deepening cooperation," said Gu Minkang, professor of the law school at City University, Hong Kong.



Authorities on both sides will now focus an arrangement on the reciprocal recognition and enforcement of civil and commercial cases, the SPC official said.



"We hope that more comprehensive arrangements on judicial assistance will provide effective judicial guarantee for social and economic prosperity and stability of the two sides," the official said.

