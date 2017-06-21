China denies BRICS cooperation is about "forming clique"

It is not the intention of BRICS countries to form a "clique" that targets or replaces anyone, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday at a daily press briefing.



Spokesperson Geng Shuang was responding to a comment from a journalist, who posited that "BRICS countries, originally grouped as an economic cooperation mechanism, [were] strengthening political and security cooperation to counteract western influence."



"BRICS countries have always been [unified by] a spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and there has never been any intention of forming cliques or political or military alliances, to target, slander, challenge, or replace anyone, and [the bloc] stands ready to work with all countries for a community of shared future," Geng said.



The BRICS foreign ministers' meeting was held Monday in Beijing, and ministers from the five BRICS countries exchanged views on a wide range of global political, security, economic and financial issues, and pledged to enhance pragmatic cooperation.



BRICS was initially formed as an economic concept. All five members -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- are developing countries and emerging markets, and share the same or similar positions on some major international issues.



"It is natural for them to exchange opinions on international situations including some regional hot spot issues and coordinate positions," Geng said.



BRICS cooperation is underpinned by political security, economy and finance, and people-to-people exchanges.



Cooperation between BRICS countries not only contributes to safeguarding international peace and security, but also helps protect the common interests of developing countries and champions the democratization of international relations.

