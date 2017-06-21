World Refugee Day marked in Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghan displaced children are seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day. More than 1.1 million people have been displaced by the conflict over the past 16 years in Afghanistan, including more than 600,000 people in 2016, according to official statistics.(Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan displaced people sets inside a mud house in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day.

Afghan displaced children are seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day.

An Afghan displaced child pushes a hand cart in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day.

An Afghan displaced man pushes a hand cart in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day.

An Afghan displaced children carry bags on their back in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day.

An Afghan displaced child carries a bag on her head in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day.

An Afghan displaced child holds her baby sister in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2017, the World Refugee Day.