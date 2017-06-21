66 mln people displaced from homes: UN refugee agency

An Afghan refugee woman with her child waits before returning to her home country, at the registration center of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on World Refugee Day on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar, on June 20, 2017. Nearly 66 million people were forcibly displaced from their homes last year, the United Nations refugee agency reported Monday. (Xinhua/Umar Qayyum)

