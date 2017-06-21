USTC students celebrate graduation in east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/21 9:50:35

Graduates pose for souvenir photo upon graduation in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)


 

Graduate Xue Jiahong's granny puts on the cap for him during a graduation ceremony in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)


 

Graduate Guo Gaixuan (C) poses for photo with his grandparents during a graduation ceremony in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)


 

Graduates take selfie with teachers during a graduation ceremony in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)


 

Students celebrate graduation in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)


 

