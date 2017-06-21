USTC students celebrate graduation in east China

Graduates pose for souvenir photo upon graduation in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)

Graduate Xue Jiahong's granny puts on the cap for him during a graduation ceremony in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)

Graduate Guo Gaixuan (C) poses for photo with his grandparents during a graduation ceremony in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)

Graduates take selfie with teachers during a graduation ceremony in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)

Students celebrate graduation in the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)