Lizard exhibition held in northeast China's Harbin

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows a frilled lizard displayed during a lizard exhibition at the provincial museum of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang. A total of 19 lizards of ten categories are shown to local residents at the museum from Tuesday on. (Xinhua/Wang Song)





People look at veiled chameleon displayed during a lizard exhibition at the provincial museum of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang, June 20, 2017. A total of 19 lizards of ten categories are shown to local residents at the museum from Tuesday on. (Xinhua/Wang Song)









A man looks at a red iguana displayed during a lizard exhibition at the provincial museum of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang, June 20, 2017. A total of 19 lizards of ten categories are shown to local residents at the museum from Tuesday on. (Xinhua/Wang Song)



