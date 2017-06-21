Aerial view of coastal city Qingdao

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows buildings and streets partly hidden and partly visible through advection fog in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows buildings and streets partly hidden and partly visible through advection fog in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows buildings and streets partly hidden and partly visible through advection fog in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows buildings and streets partly hidden and partly visible through advection fog in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows buildings and streets partly hidden and partly visible through advection fog in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows buildings and streets partly hidden and partly visible through advection fog in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)