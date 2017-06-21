Poyang Lake sees end of three-month-long fishing ban

People perform at a celebration of the end of fishing ban in Kangshan Township of Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2017.The Poyang Lake saw an end of its three-month-long fishing ban on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Fishermen wait at the port for fishing in Kangshan Township of Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2017.The Poyang Lake saw an end of its three-month-long fishing ban on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Fishing boats leave the port for fishing in Kangshan Township of Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2017.The Poyang Lake saw an end of its three-month-long fishing ban on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)