Poyang Lake sees end of three-month-long fishing ban

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/21 10:04:00

People perform at a celebration of the end of fishing ban in Kangshan Township of Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2017.The Poyang Lake saw an end of its three-month-long fishing ban on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)


 

Fishermen wait at the port for fishing in Kangshan Township of Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2017.The Poyang Lake saw an end of its three-month-long fishing ban on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)


 

Fishing boats leave the port for fishing in Kangshan Township of Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2017.The Poyang Lake saw an end of its three-month-long fishing ban on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)


 

