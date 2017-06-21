State Council appoints HKSAR gov't officials

China's State Council, or Cabinet, on Wednesday appointed main officials of the fifth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in line with the Basic Law of the HKSAR.



The officials were nominated by the HKSAR's fifth-term chief executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.



Cheung Kin-chung was appointed Chief Secretary for Administration.



Chan Mo-po was appointed Financial secretary.



Rimsky Yuen was appointed Secretary for Justice.



Joshua Law was appointed Secretary for the Civil Service.



Lau Kong-wah was appointed Secretary for Home Affairs.



Lee Ka Chiu was appointed Secretary for Security.



Nip Tak-kuen was appointed Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs.



Sophia Chan was appointed Secretary for Food and Health.



James Lau was appointed Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.



Yeung Yun-hung was appointed Secretary for Education.



Michael Wong was appointed Secretary for Development.



Yau Tang-wah was appointed Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.



Chan Fan was appointed Secretary for Transport and Housing.



Law Chi-kwong was appointed Secretary for Labor and Welfare.



Wong Kam-sing was appointed Secretary for the Environment.



Nicholas W Yang was appointed Secretary for Innovation and Technology.



Tsang Kwok-wai was appointed the Director of Immigration.



Tang Yi-hoi was appointed the Commissioner of Customs and Excise.



Peh Yun Lu was appointed the Commissioner of Independent Commission Against Corruption.



Sun Tak-kei was appointed the Director of Audit.



Lo Wai Chung was appointed the Commissioner of Police.



According to the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the officials will assume office on July 1, 2017.

