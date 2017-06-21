Myanmar to enlist Rakhine region as world heritage

Myanmar is striving to put Mrauk U, a region in western Rakhine state with historical cultural evidences, on the list of world heritage sites of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



The ancient Mrauk U temple zone will be the subject of a bid for the UNESCO World Heritage and a team of experts has been set to begin survey for drafting the application, official media quoted the Department of Archaeology and the National Museum in Mrauk U as saying Wednesday.



A draft nomination to include Mrauk U region on the World Heritage list will be submitted in September 2018 and a final submission will be made by January 2019, the report said.



Researchers noted that more than 90 percent of historical evidences are in line with what was seen on the ground, adding that if the region becomes a World Heritage site, it will be a historical honor that the Rakhine state can proudly proclaim.



Researchers also said once the region is listed, it will become fully developed within 10 years.



A team of international experts has vowed to help survey the site, the report added.



Meanwhile, Myanmar is also making efforts to enlist Bagan, an ancient city in northern Mandalay region, on the world heritage list with archaeological research and conservation being carried out.



Myanmar's three ancient Pyu cities, Hanlin, Beikthano and Sri Kestra, located in Sagaing, Magway and Bago regions respectively, were designated as the World Heritage of Myanmar in 2014 for the first time and archaeological excavation of the three ancient cities continued for tourism development under a cultural heritage preservation plan.

