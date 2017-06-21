Xi extends condolences over death of Vanuatu's president

Chinese President Xi Jinping
on Monday extended condolences to Vanuatu's Parliament Speaker and acting President Esmon Saimon over the death of President Baldwin Lonsdale.
Mourning Lonsdale's death, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, expressed sincere sympathy to the people of Vanuatu and Lonsdale's family.
China regards Vanuatu as a good friend and partner in the Pacific island region and is willing to work with Vanuatu to continue pushing forward bilateral strategic partnership, Xi said in his message of condolences.
Lonsdale died on Saturday in the Pacific island country's capital of Port Vila. A 10-day national state of mourning has been declared, according to Vanuatu's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, International Cooperation and External Trade.