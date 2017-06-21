No deal yet to prop up May's gov't as Queen prepares to open parliament

Britain's Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) continued to work Tuesday on a deal to ensure Prime Minister Theresa May has a majority in Westminster, just hours before Queen Elizabeth II is to launch a new session of the parliament.



It means the Queen's speech will be presented even though May's party has yet to command a majority in the House of Commons.



Conservative managers in London expressed confidence Tuesday night that a working arrangement with the DUP would be made.



Media in London and Belfast, where the DUP is based, painted a different picture.



In London, the Guardian newspaper reported that the DUP had said problems had arisen in its discussions with the Conservatives over the northern Irish party's 10 DUP MPs supporting a minority Conservative government.



Senior DUP sources said Tuesday that the negotiations "haven't proceeded the way we would have expected," the Guardian reported, adding that the DUP "can't be taken for granted" in the ongoing discussions with the Conservatives.



The Conservatives needed to win at least 326 seats in this month's snap general election to be guaranteed a majority, but they ended eight short.



A "confidence and supply" deal with the DUP would prop up May's party, just taking it over the 326-line to give it a slight working majority.



The Guardian reported that the development came the day before the Queen's speech, and threatened to leave May uncertain of her ability to secure a majority in the Commons for her two-year legislative program.



Across the Irish Sea, the Belfast Telegraph newspaper reported: "The DUP has warned that a deal with Theresa May to shore up her minority government is certainly not imminent."



The Belfast Telegraph said it was thought the DUP was seeking more investment for Northern Ireland as part of the price of its support, and the party also wants the retention of the triple lock guarantee on pensions and winter fuel allowances for older people.



In response to media reports, a spokesperson at 10 Downing Street only said Tuesday evening that talks between the two sides were ongoing.



Queen Elizabeth II will deliver a special speech Wednesday, written by May's government outlining its program in the new session of the parliament. In a break with tradition the session will last two years, rather the usual one year, to ensure measures linked to Britain's departure from the European Union can make their passage through parliament.



The real test for May will come a week later when MPs vote on whether to accept the provisions outlined in the Queen's speech.



If the vote is lost it would create an immediate crisis for the May government and potentially pave the way for another election.



"Talks are going on but one thing I am absolutely certain of is that the DUP does not want to see another election and Jeremy Corbyn (the Labor leader) in Downing Street. I am confident we will reach a sensible agreement," Cabinet Minister Chris Grayling said in a media interview Tuesday.



For May and her government, the Queen's speech could pave the way for a waiting game, with the fate of her government on hold for another eight days after Wednesday.

