Enjoy Ladies’ Night at Gazebo

Gazebo offers Ladies' Night for party goers in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing

Looking for a fantastic evening with the girls, or just fancy a night out? There is nothing more enjoyable than to have a mid-week celebration at Gazebo, the outdoor terrace of The Ritz-Carlton Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing. The brand new Gazebo is an oasis in the hustling city overlooking a beautiful garden.It provides a perfect night for guests with live performances by Singaporean singer Farah. She has a sultry, sassy and sophisticated vocal styling with beautiful diction. She traveled down numerous musical pathways, such as jazz, R&B, pop, neo-soul and country, not shying away from any genre or style, and has selected a number of popular pop and R&B songs and had arrangements written in her own unique style.It is worth mentioning that the whole terrace will be transformed into a world of ice and snow, serving Moet Ice Imperial, and Gazebo is the only place in Beijing where you can get this champagne. It breaks the traditional champagne rules in style; keep cool this summer with Moet Ice Imperial.They have crafted five cocktails geared toward the ladies, including Prada Palace, Ms. Chanel, Brother LV, Sayea Dior and Gentle Gucci. Women can show off their fancy heels, adorn themselves with red lipstick and their Chanel bag, and top off the look with a glass of Ms. Chanel and enjoy a fancy night."Gazebo is the terrace of The Ritz-Carlton Bar, which is close to Aroma, an all-day dining restaurant," Said Lisa Wang, the director of Public Relations of The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing. "Aroma offers international gourmet experiences and fresh oysters, featuring mouth-watering Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Southern Asian and Western dishes from an open kitchen setting, with exciting desserts for sweet endings. Ladies can have dinner at Aroma then head to the terrace to have a drink, where there will be lively and upbeat music all night long.""If you're looking for a nice, more exclusive sort of terrace with some great music," said Patrick Weder, the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing. "Gazebo is perfect for your Wednesday night out with the girls, and it will be the new nightlife hotspot."This is the perfect spot for a fun night with the ladies. Upon arrival, ladies will receive one complimentary glass of champagne and a selection of special cocktail at 50 yuan ($7.32) per glass on Wednesday nights.