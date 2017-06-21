Military operation conducted to find missing Pakistani officials

A soldier checks a vehicle during a military operation in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, June 19, 2017. Afghan security forces conducted a military operation to find two missing Pakistani diplomatic officials since last Friday. According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the officials have gone missing while commuting to Pakistan by road. (Xinhua/Rahman Safi)

A soldier searches a man during a military operation in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, June 19, 2017. Afghan security forces conducted a military operation to find two missing Pakistani diplomatic officials since last Friday. According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the officials have gone missing while commuting to Pakistan by road. (Xinhua/Rahman Safi)

