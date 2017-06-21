Indian policemen conduct surprise search in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/21 15:06:38

Indian policeman stands guard during a surprise search on National Highway in outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

An Indian policeman checks identity card of a Kashmiri man during a surprise search on National Highway in outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Indian policemen stop a car for checking during a surprise search on National Highway in outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 
 

Indian policeman search a car during a surprise search on National Highway in outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

