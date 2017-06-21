Egypt unveils China-made multi-purpose supply vessel, largest in Mideast

Ahmad Fadel, the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, is seen during its inauguration ceremony in Ismailia, Egypt, on June 20, 2017. Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Mohab Mamish on Wednesday raised the Egyptian flag on the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, which is made in China. Named after former SCA chairman Ahmad Fadel, the ship was built by Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Mohab Mamish (C) visits Ahmad Fadel, the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, in Ismailia, Egypt, on June 20, 2017. Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Mohab Mamish on Wednesday raised the Egyptian flag on the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, which is made in China. Named after former SCA chairman Ahmad Fadel, the ship was built by Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Ahmad Fadel, the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, is seen during its inauguration ceremony in Ismailia, Egypt, on June 20, 2017. Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Mohab Mamish on Wednesday raised the Egyptian flag on the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, which is made in China. Named after former SCA chairman Ahmad Fadel, the ship was built by Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

The deck area of Ahmad Fadel, the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, is seen during its inauguration ceremony in Ismailia, Egypt, on June 20, 2017. Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Mohab Mamish on Wednesday raised the Egyptian flag on the largest multi-purpose supply vessel in the Middle East, which is made in China. Named after former SCA chairman Ahmad Fadel, the ship was built by Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)