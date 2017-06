Lotus flowers seen at planting base in east China on Summer Solstice

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows a lotus flower at a planting base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows a lotus flower at a planting base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows a lotus flower at a planting base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows a lotus flower bud at a planting base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

A bee flies over a lotus flower at a planting base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Photo rotated 180 degrees shows the dewdrops on a lotus leaf at a planting base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)



Today is the Summer Solstice, (Chinese: Today is the Summer Solstice, (Chinese:

夏至

), and the start of the 10th solar term, which begins on June 21 and ends on July 6 this year. On this day, much of the northern hemisphere receives the most hours of daylight, but it is not the hottest day. The high temperatures will come 20 to 30 days later. And also, it’s time for lotus flowers to bloom. Here are some photos taken by a photographer

at a planting base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 21, 2017.

Photos:

Zhou Haijun