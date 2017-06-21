Evacuation advisory issued for 300,000 residents in W. Japan amid heavy rain

An evacuation advisory has been issued for around 300,000 residents of Japan's Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka Prefecture, in the Chubu region of Honshu island, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Wednesday warning of possible flooding and mudslides.



Local authorities have warned that water levels of the Tsuribashi River in Hamamatsu City have already reached dangerous levels, with its banks likely to breach and flood the vicinity if the heavy rain continues.



In the last 24 hours, the amount of rainfall logged exceeded 200 millimeters in Shizuoka prefecture and 250 millimeters in Mie prefecture, the JMA said. In Wakayama prefecture rainfall exceeded 400 mm, according to the weather agency.



In the Kanto-Koshin region, which includes Tokyo, the weather agency has warned that 40 mm of intense rain could fall per hour accompanied by strong gusts of wind.



Some transportation systems have been affected including the Tokaido Shinkansen which has had its services suspended.



The JMA has called for public vigilance against sediment-related disasters, the flooding of lowlands and to pay close attention to the impact of the weather on transportation during rush hour this evening.



The weather agency here said that warm air hit a lower pressure front causing intensely heavy rain in western Japan.

