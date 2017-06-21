Snow leopard cubs found near source of Yangtze River

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2017/6/21 15:35:57

Researchers find snow leopard cubs near the source of the Yangtze River in Chindu County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province on June 16, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

Snow leopard cubs rest under the mountain in Chindu County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province on June 16, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

Pictured is a snow leopard cub found in Chindu County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province on June 16, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

Pictured is a snow leopard cub found in Chindu County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province on June 16, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus