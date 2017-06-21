S. Korean FM has phone conversation with Japanese counterpart

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday had a phone conversation with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Seoul's foreign ministry said.



The phone conversation mainly touched upon the topics of "comfort women" and the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, the ministry said in a press release.



It was held at the request from the Japanese side and lasted for 20 minutes from 11:20 a.m. local time (0220 GMT).



During the conversation, Kishida said it needed to fully implement the bilateral agreement on "comfort women," a euphemism for women forced into sexual slavery for the Imperial Japan's military brothels before and during World War II.



The South Korean foreign minister said most of South Koreans and the victims did not accept the agreement, urging her Japanese counterpart to make efforts to wisely resolve the issue.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet and South Korea's previous Park Geun-hye government reached a "final and irreversible" agreement in December 2015 on the "comfort women" victims, but the aged victims, mostly in their late 80s or older, protested against it as Abe had yet to sincerely apologize for the wartime crimes against humanity.



Kang took office on Monday as South Korea's first female foreign minister.

