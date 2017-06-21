Russian FM deplores Russophobic obsession in US

Russophobic obsession in the United States goes beyond all bounds, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.



"I cannot say anything except regrets about this Russophobic obsession of our US colleagues. It already goes beyond all bounds," Lavrov said at a press conference after the talks in Moscow with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian while commenting on new US sanctions against Russia.



Lavrov also said that the new sanctions surely do not improve the atmosphere and they are imposed for no reason at all.



Earlier on Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury imposed additional trade sanctions on Russia, blacklisting 38 individuals and entities over their alleged actions in Ukraine.

