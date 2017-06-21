China sees fewer production accidents in Jan.-May

China's workplace safety record improved in the first five months of 2017, with the number of accidents and fatalities both dropping, the country's work safety watchdog said Wednesday.



The number of production accidents fell 25 percent year on year to 19,000. The accidents left 13,000 people dead, down 16.9 percent year on year, according to the State Administration of Work Safety (SAWS).



Industries including coal mining, railway and water transportation reported fewer accidents and deaths during the first five months, said the SAWS.



The road transportation and coal mining industries, however, reported six and four major accidents, respectively, during the period.



In China, an accident killing over 10 people, injuring over 50 or resulting in more than 50 million yuan (about 7.3 million US dollars) in direct economic losses is classed as major.



Local governments should pay more attention to workplace protection and safety efforts, the SAWS said.

