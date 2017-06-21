China to digitize data collected from scientific probes and investigations in South China Sea

China launched a project on Wednesday to digitalize collected data from the country's scientific probes and investigations in the South China Sea, including islands and reefs in the region.

The South China Sea Institute of Oceanography, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), announced the project in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, China News Service reported.

The project will collect and digitalize collected materials including hydrometeorological data, marine chemical data and geologic environmental data of the South China Sea and its affiliated islands and coral reefs, the report said, adding that a comprehensive digital database will be built, and a series of books will be published when the project is finished.

A total of 193 research fellows and more than ten Chinese research institutes and universities will take part in the project, according to the report.

The CAS institute, on the same day, also announced another project to investigate China's mangrove biological resources and establish a DNA barcode base for the vital species, in a bid to provide reference materials for major projects in the future along China's coastline, and to better protect fishing resources, according to the report.



