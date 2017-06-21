China's cargo spacecraft starts independent operation

After flying with the Tiangong-2
space lab for about two months, China's Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft on Wednesday separated from the space lab and entered a stage of independent operation.
Controlled from Earth, Tianzhou-1 separated from Tiangong-2 at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, remained 120 meters from the lab and then left to pursue its own course when conditions were deemed appropriate.
In this stage, Tianzhou-1 will orbit about 390 km above the Earth, conducting a variety of experiments.
It will also release a tiny satellite, CubeSat, and will carry out an automated fast-docking with Tiangong-2 and conduct the third refueling of the space lab.