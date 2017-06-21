Excessive heat hits southwest US

US National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Arizona, Nevada and parts of California where temperatures are expected to peak this week.



The temperature in Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, reached 120 Fahrenheit degrees (about 48.8 Celsius degrees) on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of flights in and out of the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport. "American Airlines canceled over 50 flights in and out of Phoenix Monday due to operational concerns over extremely high temperatures in the desert city," FOX11 reported.



The temperature in the Death Valley located between California and Nevada, reached 126 to 128 Fahrenheit degrees (about 52 to 53 Celsius degrees) by Tuesday afternoon.



The valley is one of the hottest places in the world at the height of summer. It set the hottest known temperature in the world -- 134 Fahrenheit degrees (about 56.7 Celsius degrees) on July 10, 1913.



More than 29 million residents in California are under a heat warning or advisory. They said on Twitter that it's "like your skin and flesh are burning off."



"Time to get a new thermometer, this one has run out of degrees," tweeted by @Fae_Thee, showing a selfie picture with the red pointer of his thermometer reaching the pole.



Being one of the places with the highest temperature every summer, Arizona always has some heat-related memes on social media, some of which are classic.



"If one is familiar with the Arizona heat, one might has the desire to drive with oven mitten," tweeted an Arizonian netizen on Tuesday.



The hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix was 122 Fahrenheit degrees (50 Celsius degrees) in 1990. Las Vegas reached its peak of 117 Fahrenheit degrees (about 47 Celsius degrees) in 2013.

