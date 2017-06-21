puzzle
ACROSS
1 Crafts like Noah's
5 Infants
10 Exercise for the flexible
14 Canvas on a yacht
15 Bouquet
16 Lie adjacent to
17 The "A" in A.D.
18 Put more lubricant on
19 It smells great
20 What the farmer sees during winter?
23 Some farm tools
24 Unhatched fish
25 Virtuosos (var.)
28 Vindictive
33 Common cosmetics additive
34 One spelling for a "dressy" Indian wrap
35 Early afternoon
36 The farmer saw the baby goats ...
40 "Just as I thought!"
41 Jeans fabric
42 Habeas corpus, e.g.
43 Feelings of discomfort
45 Popular snowman
47 Auction offering
48 Applaud
49 What the farmer sees while batting?
56 "Legal" prefix
57 Goosebump-inducing
58 "Omigosh!"
59 Dispatch, as a dragon
60 ___ Ste. Marie
61 Extended unconsciousness
62 Misfortunes
63 They're in every forest
64 Catch a glimpse of
DOWN
1 "And step on it!"
2 Punjabi princess
3 Checker that's a double-decker
4 More likely to spill, as water in a bucket
5 Noble partner?
6 Bailiwicks
7 ___ tube (slang for TV)
8 Disney's "___ and the Detectives"
9 On the payroll
10 Highly paid New Yorker
11 Slender instrument
12 Burst of wind
13 Absorbed, as a cost
21 "Stat" add-on
22 Class jottings
25 Respectful form of address
26 Greeting in one state
27 Not shy with one's opinion
28 Japanese alcoholic beverages
29 Straitlaced
30 On all ___ (crawling)
31 Below required standards
32 Southpaw
34 "Auld Lang ___"
37 "Bye, amigo"
38 Most piquant
39 Kind of swimsuit
44 All the time
45 Admirals' commands
46 Brit's military air arm
48 Santiago's place
49 Phone
50 Face-to-face exam
51 Warm, so to speak
52 50-50 test answer
53 Causes of feelings of superiority
54 Gooseneck, e.g
55 "It's now or never" time
56 Tire abbr.
solution