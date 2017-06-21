puzzle





ACROSS



1 Crafts like Noah's



5 Infants



10 Exercise for the flexible



14 Canvas on a yacht



15 Bouquet



16 Lie adjacent to



17 The "A" in A.D.



18 Put more lubricant on



19 It smells great



20 What the farmer sees during winter?



23 Some farm tools



24 Unhatched fish



25 Virtuosos (var.)



28 Vindictive



33 Common cosmetics additive



34 One spelling for a "dressy" Indian wrap



35 Early afternoon



36 The farmer saw the baby goats ...



40 "Just as I thought!"



41 Jeans fabric



42 Habeas corpus, e.g.



43 Feelings of discomfort



45 Popular snowman



47 Auction offering



48 Applaud



49 What the farmer sees while batting?



56 "Legal" prefix



57 Goosebump-inducing



58 "Omigosh!"



59 Dispatch, as a dragon



60 ___ Ste. Marie



61 Extended unconsciousness



62 Misfortunes



63 They're in every forest



64 Catch a glimpse of

DOWN



1 "And step on it!"



2 Punjabi princess



3 Checker that's a double-decker



4 More likely to spill, as water in a bucket



5 Noble partner?



6 Bailiwicks



7 ___ tube (slang for TV)



8 Disney's "___ and the Detectives"



9 On the payroll



10 Highly paid New Yorker



11 Slender instrument



12 Burst of wind



13 Absorbed, as a cost



21 "Stat" add-on



22 Class jottings



25 Respectful form of address



26 Greeting in one state



27 Not shy with one's opinion



28 Japanese alcoholic beverages



29 Straitlaced



30 On all ___ (crawling)



31 Below required standards



32 Southpaw



34 "Auld Lang ___"



37 "Bye, amigo"



38 Most piquant



39 Kind of swimsuit



44 All the time



45 Admirals' commands



46 Brit's military air arm



48 Santiago's place



49 Phone



50 Face-to-face exam



51 Warm, so to speak



52 50-50 test answer



53 Causes of feelings of superiority



54 Gooseneck, e.g



55 "It's now or never" time



56 Tire abbr.





solution





