Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/21 17:48:39

ACROSS

  1 Crafts like Noah's

  5 Infants

 10 Exercise for the flexible

 14 Canvas on a yacht

 15 Bouquet

 16 Lie adjacent to

 17 The "A" in A.D.

 18 Put more lubricant on

 19 It smells great

 20 What the farmer sees during winter?

 23 Some farm tools

 24 Unhatched fish

 25 Virtuosos (var.)

 28 Vindictive

 33 Common cosmetics additive

 34 One spelling for a "dressy" Indian wrap

 35 Early afternoon

 36 The farmer saw the baby goats ...

 40 "Just as I thought!"

 41 Jeans fabric

 42 Habeas corpus, e.g.

 43 Feelings of discomfort

 45 Popular snowman

 47 Auction offering

 48 Applaud

 49 What the farmer sees while batting?

 56 "Legal" prefix

 57 Goosebump-inducing

 58 "Omigosh!"

 59 Dispatch, as a dragon

 60 ___ Ste. Marie

 61 Extended unconsciousness

62 Misfortunes

 63 They're in every forest

 64 Catch a glimpse of

DOWN

  1 "And step on it!"

  2 Punjabi princess

  3 Checker that's a double-decker

  4 More likely to spill, as water in a bucket

  5 Noble partner?

  6 Bailiwicks

  7 ___ tube (slang for TV)

  8 Disney's "___ and the Detectives"

  9 On the payroll

 10 Highly paid New Yorker

 11 Slender instrument

 12 Burst of wind

 13 Absorbed, as a cost

 21 "Stat" add-on

 22 Class jottings

 25 Respectful form of address

 26 Greeting in one state

 27 Not shy with one's opinion

 28 Japanese alcoholic beverages

 29 Straitlaced

 30 On all ___ (crawling)

 31 Below required standards

 32 Southpaw

 34 "Auld Lang ___"

 37 "Bye, amigo"

 38 Most piquant

 39 Kind of swimsuit

 44 All the time

 45 Admirals' commands

 46 Brit's military air arm

 48 Santiago's place

 49 Phone

 50 Face-to-face exam

 51 Warm, so to speak

 52 50-50 test answer

 53 Causes of feelings of superiority

 54 Gooseneck, e.g

 55 "It's now or never" time

 56 Tire abbr.

